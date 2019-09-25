This coming Sunday, local residents who can’t take off work but still want to give back in a way that can save lives have the opportunity to do so at the Polk County Police Department.
Officer Andy Anderson is back at it and partnered with Blood Assurance once again for the latest Blood Drive coming to the Polk County Police Department headquarters at 73 Cline Ingram Jackson Drive, Cedartown.
The Sept. 29 Blood Drive will begin at 10 a.m. and continue through 4 p.m. Those who want to make appointments ahead of time can visit bloodassurance.org to find the event and register now.
Donors this year will be given a Kroger gift card for their participation. Any county employees who participate also get to add wellness points to their health plan. Additional giveaways are in store too, including a raffle drawing for a $200 Target gift card.
Contact Anderson through the Polk County Police Department at 770-748-7331 for more information about how to participate.