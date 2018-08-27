PCPD’s Anderson teams up again with Blood Assurance to host drive honor Det. Kristen Hearne a year following her death
Local residents are encouraged to get out and give a pint of blood to honor one of Polk County’s own fallen officers in a drive being held in her honor following the anniversary of her death.
The first annual Det. Kristen Hearne Memorial Blood Drive is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Polk County Police Department at 73 Cline Ingram Jackson Road, Cedartown.
Organized by PCPD Officer Andy Anderson, the event being held with Blood Assurance seeks to get donations to ensure the local blood supply is there to help those in need at local hospitals.
Donors who take part will receive a “Catch of the Day” t-shirt and those 18 and older are automatically entered to win a Yamaha Sound Bar in a drawing at the end of the day.
Those who participate also are served lunch. The police department also will have door prizes, and the Touch a Truck program.
Youth who stop by can take part in that program by meeting first re-sponders from various departments, and get to climb around in a police car, fire truck, ambulance and even a Department of Natural Resources helicopter.
Next month’s drive comes on the anniversary of Det. Hearne’s death in the line of duty, Sept. 29, 2017.