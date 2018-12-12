During the busy holiday season, the most important and meaningful gift you can give is the gift of life. By giving blood, that’s the outcome doctors and nurses are able to achieve when giving patients infusions.
Giving back a pint also only costs about an hour of time. Thanks to Blood Assurance, it’s more convenient than ever to donate next week in Rockmart.
While donating blood can help as many as three people in need, it’s also a great way to earn prizes and incentives for people who participate in the upcoming event on Wednesday, December 19 .
All donors 18 years of age and older will be entered in two drawings.
Donors can enter now through January 31, 2019 for a $1,000 gift certificate to be used at Disney World.
As well, those who donate during the month of December will be entered to win a 50-inch 4K Smart TV.
Regardless of age, all donors will walk away with a free Blood Assurance fleece blanket perfect to keep warm during the winter holidays.
Next Wednesday look for the Blood Assurance bus at Rockmart Urgent Care from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Donors are encouraged to begin hydrating with non-caffeinated, non-alcoholic beverages as well as iron-rich foods at least one day before they give.
For donor’s convenience, people can reserve a time to donate by texting BAGIVE to 444999 or visiting www.bloodassurance.org, but an appointment is not required.