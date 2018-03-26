The final two days of the State Legislature’s 40 day session are coming up this week, and then it’ll finally give State Rep. Trey Kelley a chance to catch his breath and get back to Polk County.
After a long few months working under the Gold Dome, Kelley is still spending the final few days doing his part to get legislation to Governor Nathan Deal’s desk for a signature before the deadline on Thursday night for final passage of bills from both houses this term.
State legislators are looking to tackle several final items before they finish up this week, and Kelley said several of those will have a big impact on Polk County and other rural communities across the state if both the state house and senate can come to agreements.
Included in that work in the past weeks is a bill to seek to help rural communities get the broadband access they want in order to connect residents and businesses to the wider world. House members banded together to work on their own version of legislation earlier in the session to work on rural broadband issues, but have come together and passed a State Senate version, S.B. 402, that addresses some issues facing communities who want better access to high speed internet but aren’t in metropolitan areas.
“We’ve incorporated a lot of our ideas with some their recommendations as well,” Kelley explained. “The overall goal and what I think that we’ll accomplish this year is that we’re going to take some meaningful steps to expand broadband all across Georgia.”
He said a combination of efforts will be undertaken to provide better access for rural broadband, including the ability for electric membership cooperatives to seek to become access providers through their own investments or partnerships, and to make it easier for communities to seek out companies for investment with setting up a new rural broadband connections.
Grants and opportunities will be made available for communities who do become rural broadband certified through the program being setup through the Department of Community Affairs. He said it’ll require some additional work on the part of the state government to work out all the details of the program.
“Internet has become an important utility in the same way electrical power did in the early half of the 20th century,” Kelley said. “Just like roads. We’ve got to recognize that to compete and grow, and to see our children compete in the future, we’ve got to have access to high speed internet.”
Meanwhile, the state house and senate are also working on measures they hope will work toward school security, Kelley said.
“House Resolution 1414 sets up a study committee to take a long deliberate look at what we need to do to improve school security in georgia,” he said. “We know the tragedy in Parkland continues to dominate the headlines. And we’ve already started to do some work on that. We’ve put $8 million on the house side for school safety, and I believe the senate is adding $8 million on their side for a total of $16 million (in the budget) for school security.”
He said the resolution will allow for the state to conduct a thorough look at school security with law enforcement, school officials and legislators.
“We’re all going to work on this together,” Kelley said.
He also touted an accomplishment passed in the House and originating in the Senate in SB 139, which allows for local school systems and College and Career Academies to have some flexibility on what their curriculum will include for new career pathways.
“I think it will really go a long way to make sure their is tailored curriculum for local communities and for the changing workforces developing,” Kelley said.
Final work on the 2019 state budget is almost done as well and is expected to head to Deal’s desk before Thursday, when the session comes to a close in a mad dash to the finish line.