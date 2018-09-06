Top-ten ranked Rockmart is taking the field once again against a top-five opponent this week in one of two big football matchups involving Class AA teams in Polk County.
Seventh-ranked Bremen also is coming to town – Cedartown that is – on Friday night to play the Bulldogs in non-conference matchups that could help define the path for two teams in the weeks to come.
Especially for a hot No. 10 Rockmart team coming off a weeklong break during the fair week set to play a one-loss Heard County team. At least according to the Georgia Public Broadcasting statewide football poll.
The Georgia Sports Writers Association had the Jackets out of the top 10 but with 12 votes in their favor for a No. 1 spot in the state, and they put Heard County in third place.
Cedartown still plays a 7th place Bremen no matter how it sizes up, though the sports writers gave the Bulldogs a single first place vote.
Both home teams could fairly be judged much higher in the rankings, and for good reason.
On the eastern side of the county, a 2-0 Rockmart faces down against a 1-1 Heard County who took a loss to Hapeville Charter last Friday night on the Braves home turf, 33-3. They opened the season with a 10-3 overtime win over LaGrange.
The Jackets in a return trip home on Friday night do have a lot going for them, with the offense having already put up 71 points in scoring over two 4-A teams in two weeks time, plus are coming off of a bye week in the schedule.
Cedartown (1-1) also has the advantage of coming off of a win and a bye week in their forthcoming game against the Bremen Blue Devils, who have themselves gone 2-0 to start the season with a Rabun County opener on Aug. 18 that ended in a 13-10 win, and a 41-7 victory over rival Bowdon at home on Aug. 24.
The Blue Devils also got a break, which will make the job for the Cedartown offense and defensive lines tougher as they host on Friday night.
After this week, the schedule remains full for both teams as each host homecoming on Friday, Sept. 14, and then get into their region schedules in earnest into September.
The Bulldogs host Southeast Whitfield before kicking off region 5-AAAA play against No. 2 ranked Cartersville (at least at press time with Joey King’s Purple Hurricanes enjoying a 2-0 start on the season.)
Rockmart hosts Armuchee to start Region 7-AA play for homecoming, and then has a trip in store to Dade County on Sept. 21.