- Commission candidates speak out on landfill, budget and more
When residents head to the polls in coming weeks, they’ll be making a decision about which candidate in District 1 they believe has the right vision for the future. Whether that vision is focused on big issues like the fire department or the landfill, incumbent Jose Iglesias and Gary Martin have varying insights on what direction Polk County should head in the future.
The two candidates got a chance to share their thoughts and ideas with potential voters during the Chamber of Commerce’s candidate forum and field tough questions from audience members who they hoped to find support.
A top issue the pair had to face down was how they might handle the Grady Road Landfill, or as Martin affectionately called it “Mount Trashmore.”
Both candidates agreed that more had to be done to address the issue that residents – especially those on Grady Road – have with nuisances caused by operations at the facility. The pair also made it clear that no matter what, the waste now being buried in the facility isn’t going anywhere.
“We’re stuck with the landfill,” Martin said. “What we’re going have to do is eliminate the stink, and EPD man out there to make sure this thing is done correctly.”
Martin added that “we need to Hoover over the landfill and get it corrected.”
However, Iglesias made news during the night’s forum however by telling those who are interested in the landfill to come fill the audience during the upcoming Polk County Commission meetings (scheduled for after press time on May 7 and May 8) to hear more about the Board of Commissioner’s feelings on the issue as a group.
“There are legal things in the works, and things going on behind the scenes,” Iglesias said. “(I) can’t endanger the process by saying too much here, but you’ll be hearing about things and resolutions to the issue soon.”
The candidates also got a chance to field questions about their stances on the county’s finances. Iglesias said that he feels the county should go after more grant money to help fund operations while keeping the budget fiscally conservative and balanced, while avoiding doing something unpopular in any community. He asked pointedly at one point “does anyone hear want to see their taxes raised? Raise your hands.”
Iglesias got no takers on that proposal.
Martin on the other hand wants to look at the process once he gets a chance to actually dig into the numbers of the county’s annual budget, which he said he was still waiting to see. He said that in past experience on the Cedartown City Commission when the City of Cedartown faced financial shortfalls, the board worked with city department heads to lower the costs of doing business in local government. He added that it was accomplished through a group effort of board members at the time and following.
“After my first four years in office the city had a contingency fund, didn’t have to borrow a TAN (Tax Anticipation Note),” Martin said.
They also faced questions about the finances when it came to the public safety and public works. When asked what to do with the county’s two law enforcement agencies, Martin said he would have to study the problem and talk to the command staffs of both agencies before he would support any move to incorporate the two departments.
Iglesias said in his response on whether the departments should merge, he said that he wanted both agencies to work together in a spirit of cooperation and that mainly his concern was about ensuring local citizens are being kept safe in both person and property.
“When it comes to consolidation, you always think about the benefits or the savings,” Iglesias said. “Athens-Clarke County went through something similar. They’ve gone through the process of consolidating several times and it still hasn’t worked out.”
The pair also faced a question over starting pay for government workers seeking county employ, and both agreed they needed to be increased so long as funding made it possible in the budget. Martin also asked why a pay study hasn’t been brought back yet from the Carl Vincent Institute at the University of Georgia on where starting pay should be placed.
They diverged in opinion on what to do about Polk County’s Volunteer Fire Department. Where Iglesias wants to study how they might gradually increase the number of people who are paid to serve in the department through a phased plan of hiring firefighters to serve, Martin believes a first step is to increase the amount of money paid to volunteers when they respond to a fire. He said the current rate of $10 is too low.
“It is dangerous work, I’ve seen them in action,” Martin said. “I think we need to up the pay for each one of them.”
Infrastructure was also an area where Iglesias and Martin mainly diverged from each other. Martin said that Polk County faces the same problems municipalities across the country face: aging bridges, roadways, water and sewer lines, were some of the items the candidate named. He wants to seek out money from the state and federal government to help pay for those growing costs.
On the other side of the argument, Iglesias said the first step is to leverage what is already here and build off of it, and attract industries that are low-impact like the film crews who in past months have transformed locations across the county into settings for music videos, television shows and more.
“The film industry is here in Georgia and it is coming to Polk County,” he said.
Martin, a former school board member and two-term Cedartown City Commissioner, has been in business in Polk County for 55 years as a barber running Martin’s Styling Center on North Main Street. He said that he’s been listening to the issues being brought up by his customers for years, whether it something personal he can offer advice on or bigger problems within Polk County as a whole.
One thing he’s heard from the barbershop is the need for more opportunity for local residents in the job markets, and sees it as an imperative for the County Commission to work closely with the DAPC to “ensure the future for our local youth.”
“When it comes to industry, it’s all about jobs. Jobs. Jobs,” Martin said.
Iglesias, the owner of Taxes de America on Main Street, has made his home in Polk County with his wife and children and has served and taken part in the past years in a variety of local boards and projects, like the Cedartown Biz Builders and LEAD Polk’s Class of 2017. He was appointed commissioner by the board last year to fill the rest of the term left open by former Commissioner Jason Ward when he resigned last summer.
Iglesias said that through servant leadership, he hopes that in the past seven months he’s shown that he is committed to doing the best job for the voters of Polk County.
Those residents will get to decide which of the two will get to take on the new term in the District 1 seat when they go onto the ballot unopposed for the November midterm election. The two are both running as Republicans and face no Democratic challenger in this year’s race.
So when the polls close on May 22, who will get the seat between Martin and Iglesias will be decided before Election day in the fall.