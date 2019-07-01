An event months in the making is set to come to town for a visit to see the Coca-Cola collection on Main Street in Cedartown ahead of the July 4th holiday.
The Cedartown Museum of Coca-Cola Memorabilia is open for a special visit as they host over 400 collectors from around the country and globe after coming up on Tuesday afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m.
Museum Executive Director Daniel Morris said the visit also provides those coming a glimpse into some items not usually on display for the public at the museum.
"We have been preparing for this event for months and will be featuring new displays and many new, rare items," Morris said.
The event coincides with the national convention of the Coca-Cola Collectors Club for the week of Independence Day, and a group of the collectors are making the special trip to the museum. Morris added that The Varsity will be making a visit to town with a food truck as well, and tickets for that are available for purchase at $15 each. They are available while supplies last on Tuesday.
"We are excited to host this group of collectors and bring many visitors to Cedartown for the first time," Morris said. "We are expecting several different countries and many states to be represented in this group, and are excited to show off historic downtown Cedartown."
Morris added that new modifications and displays will be available for the public to see when they re-open on their regular schedule.
The Cedartown Museum of Coca-Cola Memorabilia located at 209 Main St., Cedartown (just down from the Standard Journal offices) is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.