Bids are back on new vehicles for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office as part of a replacement plan included in the 2014 Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax program. Sheriff Johnny Moats brought three bids before Polk County’s bid committee during their March meeting for new trucks he wants to purchase instead of patrol cars.
Prater Ford thus far provided the lowest price for the trucks with a per-vehicle estimate of $28,882.16 for a slightly different option than what had previously been requested by the Sheriff’s Office.
Courtesy Ford offered up a bid of $32,344 per vehicle, while Rick Zoerb Ford of Cedartown estimated a cost of $44,425 per truck.
The bid from Prater Ford actually included two prices — the $28,882.16 model includes a V-8 engine instead of the $30,294.16 bid for an Ecoboost V-6 engine the Sheriff’s Office specified in their original bid.
Moats didn’t mind the lower cost for a more powerful engine, but said he was trying to save money on gas costs by using the Ecoboost V-6 Ford offers in their F-150.
The Sheriff brought the bids to the county slightly sooner than what the usual timetable is for purchasing new vehicles (around summer most years) since cost could be a factor.
“We started this early, because I didn’t know what the price would be,” he said. “We wanted to know in case the costs were too high and they didn’t work out.”
Moats has several reasons he wants to start swapping more of his patrol cars for trucks. First and foremost, deputies can reach more areas of the county in the trucks without fear of damaging the vehicles, unlike patrol cars even with brush guards and several other improvements made when they are purchased.
Secondly, trucks hold more resale value at the end of their life.
A deputy might patrol some 20,000 to 30,000 miles a year in a vehicle, Moats said. Even after several years on the road, he estimates that a truck will hold value over patrol cars. It can make a huge difference in the amount that is leftover when the Sheriff’s Office wants to replace other vehicles and sells off their older models in the fleet.
“When it comes time to replace them (patrol cars,) when you get a truck, they’ve usually been really well taken care of and can get you more money on the sale,” Moats said. “Our Crown Victoria or Chargers are only getting us a little on resale. A truck will get you at least $4,000 to $5,000.”
That’s money that can then be pooled with the sale of several vehicles to cover the replacement cost of a single truck at current sale prices.
Committee chair and Commissioner Scotty Tillery asked if the trucks that are out for bid use steel or aluminum body panels, and cited his family’s company and their problems with Ford F-150 aluminum bodies in the past.
He wanted to ensure the county doesn’t run into the same problems of expensive repairs should the trucks be damaged.
Moats said he would look into it when he went over the bids before commissioners are set to make a decision next week during their April 3 meeting.
He also asked for permission from commissioners to spend $28,500 to purchase a vehicle from Carl Black GMC in the metro Atlanta area that is currently been used as the Sheriff’s Office CHAMPS truck.
“This is a black GMC truck that is not feasible for use as a patrol vehicle,” Moats explained. “It has four doors, but they are half doors, so there’s no way to put adult in the back, and you can’t put cage in it.”
Carl Black GMC leased the truck to the Sheriff’s Office after Moats said his department tried to bid out the vehicle last year and had no proposals come back. The truck’s initial asking price was $42,000, but Moats said because it has already been in use and has most of the equipment installed within, the almost $20,000 in savings is worth it to the county to keep it.
Moats said money from insurance settlements on a wrecked vehicle would cover the amount needed to make the purchase.
“We won’t need any extra money to make the purchase,” Moats said.
Overall, the Sheriff’s Office is set to get several new vehicles through both programmed SPLOST purchases and the opportunity available to get the leased truck already in operations.
Commissioners will get to decide whether to move forward on both requests during the April county commission meeting next Tuesday, April 3, at 7 p.m.
Board meetings are held in the Board meeting room at the Polk County Police Department headquarters located at 73 Cline Ingram Jackson Road, Cedartown.