Polk County is ready to take some items off their wish list, and after receiving various bids on everything from network switches to an asphalt roller, the bid committee has a solid idea of how much they might be spending on these projects.
No selections were made during the July 18 meeting, but the group plans to compare the various offers and squeeze out the best deal before voting in August.
While pricing is important, the quality of the products and workers can take precedent. The switches currently in use were a contributor to a past network shutdown of much of the county, so while the Vertex bid of $15,747 is the lowest, the ProLogic ITS bid of $27,260 could be taken if the company offers more value.
The switches serve as a networking device that connects multiple computers together into one local network, but some of the switches in use were manufactured as early as 2005.
“If one of those (the core switches) fails, it's like having a cardiac arrest,” Polk County's IT director David Smith previously said of the switches. “My proposal is to get rid of these (old) ones, buy new switches, and connect everyone direct route to us (IT Department.)”
Other network switch bids include a $19,564 offer from SHI International and a $23,011 bid from Howard Tech Solutions.
“We'll compare them, go through them, and bring them to the board,” county manager Matt Denton said.
For the asphalt roller, the group opened four sealed bids ranging from $29,176 to $46,194, but the large deficit between companies raised questions about the services provided.
The committee seemed heavily interested in renting the machine, however. Their previous estimates suggested it would take over 13 years until the machine finally paid for itself, but leasing the machine during paving season would cost $4,425 over several months.
The company that owns the vehicle would also be responsible for maintenance and upkeep.
Only time will tell which route the group decides to use, but the county commission is scheduled to vote on a bid during their Aug. 7 meeting at the Polk County Police Department beginning at 7 p.m.
A senior bus bid is also on the agenda, too, and the vehicle could cost the county anywhere from the Atlanta Bus Center's $61,094 to Atlantic Bus Sales' $72,461.