Taxpayers can expect the price tag for items the county is seeking through SPLOST dollars to continue to rise in the foreseeable future, but not enough to keep from ensuring capital expenditures already planned can move forward.
Everything from vehicles to contract paving has seen rising costs, but where one dollar is spent on an item, another needs to be saved elsewhere.
That’s what the county hopes to achieve in the two bids officials received back for the cost of widening, repairing and resurfacing Cherokee Road.
A project the state awarded the county an extra $300,000 to achieve is coming in much higher than expected. When opening cost estimates during the April 18 bid committee meeting, County Manager Matt Denton said he could have fainted.
“That is well over what we expected this project to cost,” Denton said.
Bidders included C.W. Matthews who sought a cost of $865,325 for the project and Northwest Georgia Paving who put in an estimate of $1,104,498.68 for the work. Those are lump sum prices for completing the resurfacing and widening project, which also had aggressive repairs to the roadway as part of the specifications for contractors to complete.
If the county were to accept the low bid as it stands, they would have to chunk over more than $560,000 to complete the work.
Denton and Assistant County Manager Barry Atkinson said they would go back and try to complete value engineering on the work, and potentially have to put the project back out to bid. The pair also said later in the week during the Public Works meeting they would look at ways to reduce the overall cost.
For instance, Denton pointed out that in the C.W. Matthews bid, they sought a price of more than $100,000 in their cost estimate for traffic control. Atkinson said that is an area that will be hard to control in a lump sum bid since it is an area where contractors can stick in additional profit margins for themselves.
The problem is the county requested bids on the project for a lump total sum — materials, equipment, labor and all — from contractors instead of unit pricing. Had they gone with the latter, costs could be controlled and contractors forced to take a contract that they’d exceed an amount no more than $X dollars per thousand feet, for instance.
Value engineering should help bring the price down, Denton said during the Public Works committee the following day. However he said it would be possible that the project would have to go back out for a second time to bid to see if the cost could be brought back down to something reasonable, and that the county could afford.
Meanwhile the bid committee will be sending recommendations ahead to the full board for spending on new vehicles.
The Polk County Police and Polk County Sheriff’s Office combined their efforts to bid out new vehicles as part of their annual capital expenditure plan for replacements in their patrol fleet. The Sheriff’s Office sought to get three new pickup trucks - Ford F-150 Super Cabs — and the Police Department four new Ford Explorer SUVs, plus a Ford police interceptor to replace the vehicle that was wrecked last year when a truck plowed into the back of Police Chief Kenny Dodd’s unmarked vehicle.
Polk County got five different dealerships to submit bids for the package, with the lowest cost estimate put in by Wade Ford totaling $217,426 even. The rest of the bids were higher by no more than a few thousand dollars, depending on the dealer.
For now, Wade Ford is the low bidder. However to ensure that specifications from the bid package meet up with the requests put out by the Sheriff’s Office and the Police Department, both Chief Kenny Dodd and Sheriff Johnny Moats will go through line by line to check off on the estimates provided.
Equipment for those new vehicles for both departments will also require equipment. An additional five bidders also sought to get the contract to provide and install new radios, cages, mounts and more within the trucks and SUVs. Dodd said the new police interceptor to be purchased with leftover insurance money from previously wrecked vehicles won’t be outfitted with new gear, but use leftovers from his totaled unmarked car.
The lowest estimate for new equipment for the seven vehicles came down to Dana Safety Supply, who sought a grand total of $53,237.02 for all the equipment and installation.
Moats also sought to get a bed cover for the GMC truck they purchased after it was used for a year as a loaner from the dealership for the CHAMPS program. The Sheriff said he would be able to get the cover for $700, with no charge for the installation labor from a local vendor.
The commission will also get a chance during their May meeting to approve a state contract price of more than $143,000 for a new tractor and boom mower. Commissioner Scotty Tillery wanted the full board to be able to approve the spending with the recommendation of the bid committee before the county’s Public Works department goes ahead with the purchase.
Commissioners will also get a chance to approve the cost of tree removal from around the Redmond EMS Station 6 and the Shriners building in the area around the Public Safety Complex near the intersection of the Highway 27 bypass and Highway 278 in Cedartown.
A low bid of $10,000 was submitted to remove two clusters of trees that caused damage and needed replacement for the EMS building, and the county also seeks to prevent any further roof damage to the Shriner’s building with removal of those trees as well.
Denton told the committee the two stands are pine trees, and their needles collecting on the roof of the EMS building and holding water is one of the main problems in the area. Barrett Tree Service entered the low bid cost. The county received a total of three bids for the project.