The Polk County Bid Committee is meeting this morning at the County Administration building in Cedartown, and those interested in spectating can visit 144 West Ave, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the meeting room in the administration section
The only item on the meeting's agenda is discussion on tanker truck bids for the fire department.
It is one of several purchases over the past years for the Polk County Volunteer Fire Department planned as part of capital improvement outlays to replace older vehicles in the county's fleet spread around volunteer stations across the county.
This item is also due for discussion during the finance committee meeting.
With no delegations or further business, the meeting will adjourn after committee comments.