Emails sent out from Onlinerecognition.org for "Best of Cedartown" awards are not from the Standard Journal, and were reported by other Better Business Bureaus as potential fraudulent scams.
A reader directed the Standard Journal's attention to a "2019 Best of Cedartown Award Winner" email he received, and upon further investigation it has been found that this company has been reported by other organizations on several occasions.
"The Best of Cedartown" Award is not in any way connected to the Standard Journal, and should be ignored.