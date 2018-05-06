- The lineman who didn’t get to play in 2017 is named Northwest Georgia’s Positive Athlete for football.
Being a role model can come in many forms in life. Whether they be a police officer patrolling the streets, or a wealthy person at the height of their career, examples can be found in all walks of life for positive leaders who only want what is best for everybody.
Rockmart High School’s Bennett Vest embodies that spirit and was named as Northwest Georgia’s regional positive athlete for football for the year.
All without ever taking part in a single down during the regular or postseason for the Yellow Jackets in 2017.
Vest, who will be a rising senior in the 2018-19 school year, was injured in the preseason and wasn’t able to play as a lineman on both sides of the ball during his junior season. However it didn’t stop him from being at every practice, every workout and keeping his teammates spirits up on the sidelines during every game in 2017.
That to head coach Biff Parson is the kind of leadership and motivation he wants out his players, and feels that Vest sets an example for the rest of the team. Which is why he nominated Vest for the honor.
“When you talk about being a positive athlete, sometimes the word athlete gets skewed a little bit in what we want these kids to be, not just on the field but off the field,” Parson said. “It all starts with an attitude that calls for being a teammate. The reason why I nominated him was what our standard is, which is ‘do what is right.’ Treat other people how you want to be treated, and work hard, because that is all you’ve got. He fits that criteria.”
Parson said that despite not being on the field in 2017, he was “there every day, encouraging and accepted his role for what it was. He was a servant leader to others.”
“He’s just got a heart of gold,” Parson said. “His parents have done really, really well raising him... he’s just an outstanding young man.”
The son of Sondi and David Vest, he’s humble about his award but understands that it comes from following the motto his coach put forth for the team.
“Maintaining my grades in the classroom has been first and foremost,” Vest said. “And then going out on the field every single day to make myself better.”
He added that “ It’s a huge honor, it’s humbling to get it. There are so many other people who could have gotten it.”
Vest isn’t just hoping to get back onto the offensive and defensive line for the Jackets in 2018 to show why he was deserving of the award. He’s already done a lot of the work this year for Rockmart’s tennis team, where he is one of the top stars.
“He’s just one of those kids that comes along and hopefully his light shines bright enough that others can see, and that others are influenced by what he does,” Parson said. “He’s a great kid, and we definitely love him.”
Vest is still thinking about his plans for the future, but one thing is for sure: he wants the atmosphere that comes along with Saturday’s on campus watching college football. He’s hoping that he can go to the University of Georgia when he graduates in 2019 and maybe not play, but at least get to work with the Bulldogs football team.
With his region award, Vest is now in the running for the state’s Positive Athlete award.
“We hope that works out,” Parson said. “Bennett is a Rockmart Yellow Jacket at heart.”