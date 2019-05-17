Rockmart's American Legion Post 12 is playing host to a Benefit Dance featuring the sounds of the Hightower Station Band this Saturday evening, May 18.
Admission for the dance is $10, and money raised from the dance will go to benefit Latrelle Bradshaw and help her with medical bills incurred from an illness.
The dance is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. and last until midnight.
The Hightower Station Band includes Tommy Miller on drums, vocals from Allen Carter and Mike Terry, and backup vocals from Norm Aycock and Roy Runyon. Terry is also on guitar, Aycock on lead guitar and Runyon on bass guitar.
Those interested can purchase tickets at the door.