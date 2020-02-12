The congregation at Bellview Baptist Church came together to make sure local youth and the foster parents caring for them have supplies that they need.
Donations to the Department of Family and Children Services for Polk County included diapers, socks and underwear to go to those youth in DFCS care.
According to the latest numbers, Polk County DFCS currently has 137 children in their care, and only 18 foster homes to provide youth with a place to live locally.
Foster parents are in need in Polk, and those interested in opening their homes and hearts to children can contact Robin Forston at 404-895-6517 or by email at robin.forston@dhs.ga.gov.
Additionally, more information can be had by calling 1-877-210-KIDS or by visiting forstergeorgia.com.