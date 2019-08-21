Jacket players and fans are looking forward to a community event later this week ahead of the big county rivalry game.
The annual tradition started as a “Burning of the Bulldog” bonfire hosted on Rockmart High School’s campus, but last year shifted to a safer, more enjoyable “Beating of the Bulldog” event at the downtown park.
The event is free and attendees will enjoy watching the Jacket football players take turns in destroying a paper mâchè bulldog replica, while surrounded by cheerleaders, band members, students, and community members.
This year’s community pep rally celebration will be at Seaborn Jones Park on Thursday, August 22, beginning at 7 p.m., roughly 24 hours before the cross-county teams face off for the opening of their regular football seasons.
Rockmart will play at Cedartown for the big game on Friday, August 23 at 7:30 p.m.