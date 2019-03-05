Despite falling in the first round of the GHSA State Playoffs, the Cedartown Lady Bulldogs basketball team accomplished their longtime goal under fourth-year Head Coach Eddie Gambrell.
That target, of course, was to make the playoffs for the first time in over a decade-and-a-half.
Cedartown’s girls started the season 3-0 after blowout wins over Paulding County, South Paulding, and Coosa. After a humbling 57-45 loss at Pickens, the Lady Bulldogs got back on pace with two consecutive wins over Temple and Rockmart. Coach Gambrell’s team entered late-December’s Georgia Vinyl and Thread Rockmart Christmas Tournament sitting at 5-1 on the season.
A first round victory over a scrappy Allatoona squad kept the team going, but they fell to nationally-ranked Grayson by 28 points. In the consolation championship game, the Lady Bulldogs lost to the hometown Yellow Jackets.
To start off the new year Cedartown went streaking once more, starting out with three region wins in a row: 49-36 over Cartersville, 52-44 at LaGrange, and 55-41 at Central. The Lady Bulldogs took the series advantage of the year over Rockmart with a 62-58 victory at the Rock on Jan. 10th. Following losses at home against Troup County and at Sandy Creek, Cedartown’s girls headed into mid-January sitting at 10-5 overall.
The Lady Bulldogs ripped off another three game winning streak, all in nailbiting fashion. They topped Chapel Hill 38-37 before beating Cartersville 46-45 in Bartow County on a Qiana Watson buzzer-beating layup.
With an overtime victory over LaGrange on the record books, they found themselve sin trouble with a loss at Troup County and then to Sandy Creek on Senior Night. Following a 14-point win over Chapel Hill in the regular season finale, the Lady Bulldogs entered the Region 5-4A tournament third in the region, and one win away from making the state playoffs.
In the first round of the tourney, the Lady Bulldogs faced a familiar foe: the Cartersville Lady Canes.
The match-up was back and forth throughout until Cedartown pulled away with two minutes left, creating enough separation for the 45-35 win. Despite losing to Troup County and Central to finish the region tournament, the Lady Bulldogs still made the playoffs as a four-seed.
In the state playoffs, Cedartown’s girls took on No. 3 Madison County in Danielsville. After playing a nearly perfect first half, the Lady Bulldogs ran out of gas, allowing the Lady Raiders to claim a 64-51 victory, moving forward in the playoffs and ending the Lady Bulldogs season. As mentioned earlier, even though they fell to Madison County, they accomplished their goal of making the state tournament.
Furthermore, the groundwork for the future is set for Lady Bulldogs basketball.
Following the conclusion of their 16-11 campaign, coach Eddie Gambrell said, “I cannot be more proud of these girls for the time and effort they have put in to get to this point. We have put our program back on the map.”
He also shared that another accomplishment was to bring together the community to root them on: “Our goal was not only to get to the state tournament, but to give the people of Cedartown something to be proud of and I believe we have. We are looking to improve each year from this point forward.”