The Rockmart boys basketball team will be traveling on Thursday, and fans need to know that when the Jackets play against Elbert County they'll have to head to downtown Elberton, and should be aware of where to park and not to park when they make the trip.
The Elbert County Blue Devils will be hosting Rockmart fans at the Granite Bowl gymnasium located at 41 College Ave. They will need to park in front of or on the far end of the city's government complex in Elberton and across the street from the 1st Franklin Financial. See this handy Google Map for more.
Additionally, click here for directions from Rockmart High School to the Granite Bowl gymnasium.
Rockmart High School officials also noted that fans should avoid parking at Elberton's Walgreen's not far from the gym, or face towing.
Tickets for the Jackets game against the Blue Devils are $7. The doors of the Granite Bowl gymnasium will open at 6 p.m.
The 17-9 Jackets who finished 13-1 in Region 7-AA and as runners-up again are facing a 26-3 Blue Devil team who also finished 13-1 in Region 8-AA. Elbert County comes into the game with a 7 game winning streak under their belt, and defeated 62-52 victory over Heard County.