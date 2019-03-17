The Rockmart Yellow Jackets stand above .500, and reign supreme at the top of 7-AA play for the time being as area teams battle it out for a second place spot.
The Jackets are hot off the heels of a clean sweep of Coosa last week and a split with Cedartown (see above) to make their record 8-5 heading into play against a fourth-place Chattooga this week, and at 4-0 in 7-AA and well-ahead of the Indians who might have their sights set on burning the Jackets’ lead.
That won’t be easy to do. After they took 2-0 sweek of a fifth-place Armuchee, Rockmart then got down to business in region play again and entered into their game against Coosa on March 12 with a 10-0 shutout over the Eagles. They repeated the performance on Friday in an 11-1 win in six innings of work over the Eagles to cap off a week before playing their rival a second time.
With Saturday’s win, it put the Jackets in the right mindset facing a 11-4, 3-1 Chattooga Indians squad who are tied with Model, and Pepperell just behind the Jackets.
Rockmart gets two chances against Chattooga this week on Tuesday and then again on Friday, and after that have Cass on Saturday and Monday coming up before splitting the days with Model on April 2 and April 5 with a game against Gordon Lee on April 4.