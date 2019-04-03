It remains all good news for Rockmart Yellow Jacket baseball fans as the team continues on with a perfect record in Region 7-AA and is on a 10-game winning streak after a Tuesday night victory.
Rockmart now stands at 9-0 in Region 7-AA and sit at 15-5 on the season overall as the Jackets baseball team picked up a 9-5 win over the Model Blue Devils to keep at the top of the region standings heading into the final weeks of the season.
The Jackets took a 3-0 lead into the fourth inning before the Blue Devils got on the scoreboard, but were able to add six more through the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to finish off the Blue Devils and keep their bats quiet in the final two innings of the game. Rockmart walked away with a win after keeping Model from scoring in the seventh at home.
They return to play on Thursday hosting Gordon Lee in the first of a two-game series that'll wrap up next week on the road. First pitch against the Trojans at The Rock is set for 5:30 p.m.
They'll wrap up their region series with Model on the road on Friday.