The Rockmart Yellow Jackets opened region play to a big win at home against Armuchee, and look to repeat that performance again today.
The 11-1 victory at home saw the Jackets put up a seven-run, fourth inning performance to open their week of play on Tuesday. They put up a single run in each inning over the Indians with the exception of the third, and kept Armuchee's offense from scoring after a single run in the first came across home plate to open the game.
Rockmart is back on the road against Armuchee in a 4 p.m. match-up, and the 4-4 Jackets then hit the road on Monday to face Cedartown to kick off a four-game week coming up, with games in region play against Coosa and a second game hosting the rival Bulldogs on March 16.