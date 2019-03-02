The Cedartown Bulldogs baseball team improved to 3-1 on the season with Wednesday’s home non-region win over Adairsville.
Even though the final score was 18-10, the game was controlled by Cedartown throughout.
The Bulldogs struck first, scoring three runs in the top of the first as Easton Oxenrider, Dalton Bowman, and Corbin Cuzzort all came around to score. They added six runs in the second and three more in the third, holding a 12-0 lead through three complete innings. It was at that point that Coach Gevin Johnson decided to take out starting pitcher Corbin Cuzzort, opting to bring in backups for the rest of the game. After a long final four innings, the hometown Bulldogs picked up a 6-run victory.
The winning pitcher was the aforementioned Cuzzort. The sophomore had a positive outing on the mound, getting his team out of multiple Adairsville scoring threats. Every Cedartown started reached first base on the day, Oxenrider, Bowman, and Cuzzort all scored at least three times on the day.
The Bulldogs traveled to I-75 to cap off the week and heading into the weekend for the Bartow County Tournament at the LakePoint Sports Complex in Emerson.
They took on the 2-2 Woodland Wildcats and earned a 2-1 win to open tournament play, and had a pair of match-ups on the line Saturday.
The rest of the tourney will include two matchups on Saturday. For those unable to make the drive to LakePoint, they can listen to the play-by-play broadcasts on WGAA Radio.