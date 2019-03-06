Despite a valiant effort, the Cedartown baseball team could not overcome a 7-2 deficit in a road match-up at Calhoun.
In the end, the Bulldogs dropped their third game of 2019 by a score of 7-6.
Scoring opened in the bottom of the second as Calhoun brought two across home plate. Cedartown responded as Easton Oxenrider and Griffin Elder scored in the third.
The Yellow Jackets kept pouring it on to make it a 7-2 game heading into the fifth inning. In the fifth, a RBI single by Jacob Bradshaw scored Corbin Cuzzort, inching their way back into it. After Griffin Elder had a sac fly that scored Jerry Simmons, Cedartown was down only two runs heading into the bottom of the sixth.
Calhoun threatened in the seventh inning, but three consecutive strikeouts by Cade Dingler got Cedartown out of a jam. The sophomore finished with six strikeouts in two innings of work. In the top of the seventh, RBI hits by Jerry Simmons and Cade Smith brought around Tyler Gosdin and Jacob Bradshaw made it a one-run game.
With runners at the corners and two outs, Shorter commit Easton Oxenrider struck out swinging to end the game.
Despite being the game’s final out, Oxenrider was the offensive catalyst on the day that kept the Bulldogs in the game. The junior went 3-4 on the day. Jerry Simmons and Jacob Bradshaw each went 2-4 with 1 RBI and one run scored, and Cade Smith finished 2-3 with a run batted in.
The Bulldogs were back in action on Wednesday, looking to avenge Tuesday’s loss with a win at Dade County.