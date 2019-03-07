Cedartown baseball had their best first inning in recent history on Wednesday, as they scored 10 runs. This offensive outburst set the tone for the blowout victory for the Bulldogs, run-ruling the Dade County Wolverines 18-3 on a trip to Trenton.
Following the huge first inning that included 6 hits and 4 walks, the Cedartown offense was unable to score again until the fourth.
By then, Dade County had already cut it to a 10-3 game. In the fourth inning, a Brycen Cheatwood RBI single scored Mj Holiday. Griffin Elder then hit a double that scored Zane Barrow and Cole Dingler.
The Bulldogs continued to pour it on and after a 3-up, 3-down bottom of the fourth by the Wolverines, made it a 16-3 affair going into the fifth inning. Mason Bennett, in his first varsity at-bat, drilled a pitch to left field for a 2 RBI double, scoring MJ Holiday and Taji Hudson.
This created a 15-run advantage for Cedartown, and following three quick outs in the bottom half of the inning, forced the run-rule to go into effect.
Following Wednesday’s win, Cedartown baseball is now 5-3 on the season. They will be in action again on Thursday, hosting the Calhoun Yellow Jackets at the Dawg Pound. Cedartown seeks this to be a revenge game after the Bulldogs fell to the Yellow Jackets 7-6 in Gordon County on Tuesday.
First pitch of Thursday’s game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. For those unable to make it out to the game, they can listen live on WGAA Radio (106.1 FM and AM 1340) and/or watch on WGAA’s Facebook Live feed.