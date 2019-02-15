The Cedartown Bulldogs baseball team improved to 2-0 on the year in Thursday evening’s win over the Chattooga Indians in Summerville.
The Valentine’s Day victory was a very sweet one for the Bulldogs, who shutout the Indians 7-0.
Cedartown's second triumph on the early season came on the heels of Monday’s 6-2 win over Chattooga. The offense and defense put together an amazing effort throughout, aiding the team to defeat the hometown team.
Scoring was opened in the second inning, as a Tyler Gosdin RBI single brought Shorter commit Easton Oxenrider around to score. The Bulldogs added another run in the third, taking a 2-0 lead after Cade Dingler crossed home plate.
In the fourth inning, Cedartown added 3 more as Corbin Cuzzort, Zane Barrow, and Carson Shelton came home. Jacob Bradshaw led off the fifth with a double, and came around to score after a Tyler Gosdin RBI double. Gosdin would score later in the inning, giving his team a 7-0 lead.
Even with the offensive fireworks on the day, Dalton Bowman’s pitching was the story of the day. The senior was given his first start of the season Monday, and it was a spectacular performance.
Bowman went 5.1 innings, allowing no runs on five hits and recording 11 strikeouts. Sophomore Camden Jackson was brought out from the bullpen in the sixth, preserving the shutout for Cedartown.
Following this big win, the Bulldogs will be back in action tomorrow, hosting the Coosa Eagles for a doubleheader at the Dawg Pound. The first game will begin at 11 a.m., followed by the second match-up at 2 p.m.
For those unable to make it out to the game, it will be broadcast live on WGAA Radio (106.1 FM and 1340 AM).