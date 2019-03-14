Cedartown baseball won Wednesday afternoon’s non-region contest at Model by a final score of 10-6, and the Bulldogs’ bats were hot early and often in the victory.
Scoring opened in the top of the second inning, as an RBI groundout by Cade Dingler brought across Jacob Bradshaw. CHS would continue to pour it on the following inning, extending their lead to 5-0 thanks to an abundance of drawn walks mixed in with an RBI by Jerry Simmons. Simmons, Easton Oxenreider, MJ Holiday, and Dalton Bowman scored in the top of the third.
Model would battle back in the bottom half of the inning, though, as Brody Pearson hit a two-run homer to cut their deficit to three runs. The score would remain 5-2 until the fifth inning, when another Jerry Simmons RBI scored Cade Dingler. Going into the final inning, Cedartown led 6-2.
After the aforementioned Dingler and Brycen Cheatwood recorded a hit and drew a walk to start out the top of the seventh, Griffin Elder came to the plate with two runners aboard. The junior center fielder replicated his efforts in the Rockmart game on Monday, once again sending a moonshot past the left-field fence. The three-run blast over the wall was followed later in the inning as Simmons grounded out, but scored Oxenreider. This successful top of the inning gave the Bulldogs a commanding 10-3 lead.
As was the story for much of the game, the scrappy Model Blue Devils refused to go down without a fight. Pace hit a three run homer with one out to bring them within four runs, but that is as close as they would get. Holiday recorded the final two outs, giving his team a 10-6 victory.
Tyler Gosdin was the winning pitcher on the day, going 5.2 innings allowing 3 runs on 7 hits and no walks. He recorded six strikeouts in the triumph, remaining undefeated on the year in four starts. Holiday came in as a reliever in the sixth inning, allowing 3 runs on three hits and a walk.
For Model, starting Hunter Wessell did not make it out of the second inning before being pulled. Pearson and Monteith came in as relief, with the latter going longer than any Blue Devil pitcher in Wednesday’s game.
With the win, Cedartown baseball improved to 7-4 on the year. Model fell to 7-2 overall with the loss. Up next for the Bulldogs will be Saturday’s rivalry matchup with Rockmart.
First pitch is scheduled for noon at Rockmart High School. Those unable to make it to the Battle for Polk County can listen/watch live various ways.
The Rockmart broadcast will be carried on WZOT Radio (101.9 FM and AM 1220). The Cedartown broadcast can be listened to live on WGAA Radio (106.1 FM and AM 1340). Additionally, WGAA will have a live feed of the game on their Facebook page.