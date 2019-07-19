Bartow County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged a Bartow County man with multiple crimes against young people after receiving a tip from Polk County Police.
According to a press release from the Bartow Sheriff’s Office:
Bryan Somers, 40, of Cartersville, has been charged with four counts of child molestation, three counts of distribution of child pornography, two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes and one count of possession of child pornography.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security Investigations unit also participated in the investigation.
The press release from the sheriff’s office did not provide any details regarding the allegations against Somers, but did make a point of stating that he was employed as an emergency medical technician and was a substitute teacher in the Bartow County Schools.
The Bartow School system does not work on Fridays in June and July and did not respond to calls from the Rome News-Tribune.