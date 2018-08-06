A new addition to the staff at Rockmart High School is providing a new level of education about all things found on the farm both locally and far afield from Polk County.
Polly Baron said she is excited to get involved with students in Rockmart as the new school year gets underway.
She joined the Polk School District after serving as a fourth grade math teacher at Elm Street Elementary School in Rome.
Baron didn't at first expect to be in a classroom. After high school she attended Illinois State University and studied agriculture before transferring to Southern Illinois University, her alma mater. There she graduated with a degree in recreation and planned to pursue a degree in turf management.
She also later finished a program at Georgia State University in education, which began her career in the classroom.
As an educator in physical science and chemistry at Haralson County High School, Baron often covered agriculture classes. That was when she realized that a job as an agriculture teacher would be perfect for her.
“If I could have a greenhouse, I could teach science and grow plants at the same time,” Baron said.
When Baron began searching and applying for jobs as an agriculture teacher, there was an open position at Rockmart High School.
She is grateful that she was chosen for the job as she will be close to her home and farm in Rockmart.
Baron looks forward to meeting and engaging more students in the agriculture and FFA programs.
As well, she has many ideas for future fundraisers and activities to encourage more students to become involved.