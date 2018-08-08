With restaurant Barn Belly Burgers announcing a new Aragon location, citizens will no longer have to venture into Rockmart for a bite to eat. Their grand opening is scheduled for today at 2536 Rome Highway- the previous location for RW's Snack Shack.
The business specializes in burgers, but wings, chicken sandwiches, home-made desserts, vegetarian options, and much more can be found on their menu. Patrons can expect to spend around $7 to $10 for entrees, but kids options cost around $4 to $5.
Barn Belly is also overseeing the revival of the flea market located next to the restaurant. Those interested in renting a booth and selling their items can call 404-528-0040 for more information on becoming a vendor. The market will be open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.