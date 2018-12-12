The Yellow Jackets Marching Band looks forward to traveling alongside the football team to the Mercedes-Benz stadium for the big game today.
The band members have watched and played from the stands, seen the ups and downs of each football game and are excited to end the season at the championship game.
As well, many idolize the college musicians who have performed on the same field that the Jackets will today.
Senior Montana Barber said “It will be great for us to finally perform in a stadium as big as the Benz.”
“It’s been a dream of mine and it’s every musician’s dream, really, especially for marching band members,” Barber added.
Kenadee Goss, also a senior, said that it is special for the band because they will honor David Snipes, their previous band director, and Mason Gadbois, a young band alum, whom both recently passed away.
“I feel like Snipes would be very proud of us because we are going this far, and Mason would like it, too. I just wish they were here to see it,” Goss said.
Sophomore Lauren Allred serves as one of the three drum majors and said “with Snipes’ passing impacting all of our band, we’ve all worked so hard and put in 110 percent for him, so making it all the way really means a lot to myself and to the band.”
Allred adds that the football team has worked so hard this year and the entire band is proud of them.
LJ Pace, a junior, said “I’m so excited for the Rockmart football team to go to the Benz because it’s not only the football team, but also the band, cheerleaders, and student body.”
“Our entire school gets to share the moment of glory and we are all able to pridefully say that we are Rockmart Yellow Jackets,” Pace added.
Breeze Barber, also a junior, added to Pace’s statement and said “this football season has been very monumental and has brought our community and student body together.”
“I really like the direction that our football team and student body is going in and I feel that going to the Benz is catalyzing these ideas and making our school and community closer as a whole,” Breeze said.