"It's a hot election," is the best description Elections Director Lee Ann George of what's taking place in Polk County ahead of the midterms.
With just under two weeks to go before election day on Nov. 6, the number of people who are getting in line for the polls in Cedartown and Rockmart continues to climb.
As of the end of business on Tuesday, Oct. 23, George said more than 4,100 people had either voted in-person at the Board of Elections office in Cedartown or the Nathan Dean Community Center in Rockmart, or sent in an absentee ballot by mail.
George said so far the lines were moving smoothly and no problems had been reported at the polls.
"There's a line every now and then but people are going through it quickly," she said. "We've been handing out sample ballots for people to read while they wait, and I think that helps a lot."
The official tally of in-person voters stood at 3,687 ballots cast since early voting began on Oct. 15, and more than 440 absentee ballots mailed in, with that count expected to grow more. George said the numbers are much greater for early voting than they have been in the past, even during years of a Presidential election.
Early voting continues through Friday, Nov. 2 on weekdays at the Nathan Dean Community Center on Goodyear Avenue in Rockmart, and at the Board of Elections office in Cedartown and the Polk County Administration offices on West Avenue.
Polls are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during early voting, with the exception of this Thursday evening, when they'll be extended an extra two hours and close at 7 p.m. Saturday voting will take place on Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well.
Those who need more information about early voting, registration status and more can visit sos.ga.gov/myvoterpage, or call the Board of Elections at 770-749-2103 to request a paper absentee ballot be sent to the home.
All absentee ballots sent in by paper must be returned before the end of the early voting period in at the beginning of November. See the attached sample ballot to see who and what issues are up in this year's election