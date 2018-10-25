More than 4,500 voters have now taken part in the 2018 midterm as Georgians head to the polls for decisions on local and state offices ahead of Election Day on Nov. 6.
Polk County voters will have an additional two hours to get to the polls in Rockmart and Cedartown tonight to early vote with an extended day for Board of Elections officials that will last until 7 p.m.
Voters can head to the Board of Elections office in Cedartown at the County Administration office on West Avenue, or to the Nathan Dean Community Center on Goodyear Avenue in Rockmart to cast a ballot ahead of time. The polls will be open for regular hours on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and both locations will also host voters on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this week.
Tallies so far in Polk County with in-person and paper ballots combined are at 4,546 votes cast thus far, according to Elections Director Lee Ann George. She expects the number to continue to grow in the days to come.
Early voting tallies for this year stood above the total votes cast in the 2017 municipal election, and still remains above where Polk County stood in 2016 during the presidential election in ballots cast ahead of the first Tuesday in November.
As voting continues, George did ask that voters take care when using the touchscreen devices to record their choices on the ballot. She reported that an errant touch -- say of a knuckle brushing the screen -- can cause a false vote to be recorded. She said those who have a touchscreen stylus can use those on the voting machines, and anyone needing assistance to vote can request it at anytime while they are in the booth.
George said despite lines forming during a busier than normal two weeks of early voting, she said those lines don't last long. She's additionally made sure that sample ballots are on hand for those who want more information about who and what they are voting on before going before the touchscreens in the booth.
Those who want more information about early voting can call the office at 770-749-2103, or visit sos.ga.gov/myvoterpage. Also, see the attached sample ballot to see what is up for vote in Polk County this year.