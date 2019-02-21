Stacie Baines is settling into her job at the Polk County Courthouse just about a month after she was sworn in as the person in charge of paperwork for the Tallapoosa Circuit Superior Court locally.
Baines, the new Clerk of Superior Court, started her duties back in January after the retirement of longtime Clerk Shelia Wells.
“I’m still learning,” Baines admits. “But procedure wise, nothing has changed. It’s management, administrative, and reports that continue on.”
Baines already had plenty of experience in the Assistant Clerk role over several years under Wells, and said she was excited by the new opportunities in front of her, but also for her staff of 11, which includes Resa Roberts, Melanie Duarte, Joy Cornwell, Kiersten Wimpee, Marilyn Kiser, Michelle Short, Susan Gresham, Roland Chandler, Karen Cottle, Brenda Stanfield and Kathy Griffin.
“When I shifted my position, we all shifted positions in the office. Everyone is in the learning phase still, but we’re all cross-trained,” Baines said. “So it’s not like everyone is having to learn their jobs from scratch.”
She’s already got big ideas moving forward too with her staff and space as the year moves ahead.
Areas where Baines wants to continue improvements in the office – already technology is playing a major role in the New Year with e-filing only for civil cases in Superior Court – are new monitors of the court calendars.
“You can come up here at anytime and look at the monitor to see who has a court case that day,” Baines said. “You can check on people or find out where you’re supposed to go and no one will ever know. It’ll provide public access for all.”
She also seeks to continue on a project begun during Wells’ term is digitizing deed records as the paperwork continues to pile up in the Clerk’s office. The project seeks to index older court filings that are in the office to provide quicker access to records both in the office and for the public.
“It’s a great backup plan if something ever happened to the courthouse as well,” Baines said.
She also seeks to digitize records that are beginning to deteriorate as time goes on not for lack of trying to preserve them, but because time has taken a toll on the older papers.
“We’re going to work on a preservation project to keep those old, old records that are literally so brittle the paper will break off in your hand,” she said. “There’s a lot of Polk County history within our books that once it’s gone, we will lose it forever.”
Her hopes are to have those records begun and backed up to 1974 before the end of 2019, and continue onward in the years to come.
“The preservation will be an ongoing project for us,” Baines said. “It’s an expensive process… We get funding through the Georgia Clerk’s Authority to help with it, so not all of the costs incurred aren’t put on our local taxpayers.”
Additionally, e-filing will become a requirement in the near future for all documents coming through the court to reduce the amount of paperwork filling up space within the office in Polk County Courthouse No. 1.
Expect more updates as the office moves forward with that project this year on how the process will work. Baines noted that though filing will be done online, computers will always be available for the public to use and help provided from her staff to those who are having trouble figuring out the procedures.
Baines said larger cities have already begun the transition to e-filing for court cases, and expects the trend to become the norm in Polk County within the next couple of years as the state seeks to consolidate those efforts as well.
In the meantime, Baines also reports that some renovations are expected for the office and hopes to be able to hold an open house this Spring. Expect an announcement on dates for that in the coming weeks.