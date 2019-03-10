Stacie Baines - Polk County's newest Clerk of Court - is working hard to modernize her department and keep Polk moving, and during a recent work session, she was given the podium to share updates on the progress she's made since being appointed earlier in the year.
The Clerk of Court typically handles and assembles court documents such as subpoenas, judicial orders, writs, injunctions, and much more. They also review briefs, motions, and lawsuits submitted to ensure accuracy and viability. It's a busy job, but Baines is making sure the workers in her department are being trained properly and thoroughly.
“One thing that I have implemented is cross-training,” Baines said. “Everybody in our office is mostly cross-trained one job, two jobs, mostly three. That's our goal- everyone in the office is gonna be cross-trained to be able to work the courtroom. We have a lot of court on our calendar, so we've gotta have everyone in the office capable and ready to go at any time. We're gonna take any kind of training course that's available to us through the clerk's authority that's free. We're gonna do every webinar that's free. Because training is really important to me.”
With Baines keeping the court cases moving, money is also coming to Polk. Aside from criminal cases, the result of the court's work managed to bring in a deposit of $9,769.70 directly for the county in the month of February alone.
“For the month of February, we have filed 56 civil cases, 28 criminal cases, 245 liens, 358 deeds, 13 plats, 75 UCC's, and 12 notaries,” Baines explained. “Minus the criminal cases of that, we deposited $9,769.70 directly to the county, and then with the money that comes in through probation through our office, counting criminal cases, was $13,592.63.”
Baine's also reported that her co-workers were performing well and that the commission has been a positive influence on her integration to the office. She thanked both groups for their cooperation thus far.
“I do want to mention that I have a great team of people that work with me,” Baines mentioned. “A boss is only as good as the employee's that work for them. I have a great team that worked with me, and they want us to do good. It's really important to know that I do have a group of great with me.”
Of the commission, Baines mentioned that they had shown up often and were allowing her to make much-needed updates to the office.
“I would like to thank commissioner Tillery for being at the courthouse probably more in the past few weeks than I think I've seen all the commissioners at the courthouse in the past 20 years,” Baines said. “I appreciate the commission letting us make some very needed updates like a fresh coat of paint that's been needed, we're getting our carpet replaced that's 18 years old, so I appreciate us getting a lift like several many of the other offices through the years.”
While still fresh to the position, Baines is making great progress, and those interested in future updates should look towards future county work sessions and meetings.