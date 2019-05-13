Rockmart’s Dylan Bailey always dreamed of getting to play at the next level on the baseball diamond. Now he’ll get that chance as he heads off this fall to begin his studies at Jacksonville State University.
The senior catcher made official his intentions to join the Gamecocks baseball program for the 2020 season and will continue his spot behind home plate at catcher in the years to come.
Bailey was joined by his parents Jeff and Katie, his brother, extended family, teammates and coaches for a celebration at Rockmart High School on May 10 not too many hours after the Jackets won a crucial Game 3 to move into the Final Four of the Class AA state playoffs.
“I can’t wait,” Bailey said. “This has been one of my lifelong dreams to play at the next level, and I’m glad that I’ve had the coaches, the family and the support that has helped me get there. I can’t wait. I’m excited.”
He added that Jacksonville State felt much like home when he went for a visit and that influenced his final decision to attend. The Alabama school is less than 2 hours away from Rockmart.
“I got there, and it was everything I wanted. Coaches, teammates, everybody,” Bailey said. “I felt like I could fit in, I felt like I could go and learn there, and I can be a good player there.”
He’ll begin Jacksonville State undeclared in his studies, but is thus far thinking about studies in either Sports Management or Business Administration. His biggest hope of all is that his college career will lead to bigger and better things in the future, like potentially a trip to the majors.
“That’s definitely a goal of mine. I’m not going to go hard after that,” he said. “But I’m going to go in there and work hard and if that comes, then I’m all for it. But if not I’m probably going to be a coach or do something like that, but definitely if pros come along I’d love to be one.”
Signing day continued a big year for Bailey. His performance under center at quarterback helped the Jackets make it all the way to the Class AA state championship game in football for the 2018 season, where they finished as the runner’s up after going on an undefeated run up until the title game. The Jackets also won the Region 7-AA title for 2018.
It has been the fans of Rockmart that inspired Bailey, and it’ll be one of the things he misses most, especially “how rowdy they can get at games.”
“At football, baseball, tennis or anything,” he said. “Everyone’s a family. It’s a ball to have your friends and family out there to support you.”
Bailey heads to a Gamecocks program that at the moment is still in the regular season, but getting closer to a finish. JSU sat at 29-21 at press time on a four-game streak that included a May 8 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs.