Local youth who want to look good for the coming school year but can't afford to get to the stylist have the opportunity to get a fresh hairdo ahead of Friday's return to class.
F.H.F. Hair Design in partnership with local businesses is providing students not only with the opportunity for free haircuts in the salon in downtown Cedartown, but also to receive school supplies and more ahead of the start of school.
Now in the ninth year, the salon's Free Back to School Haircuts Day allows for youth 5 to 18 to take part in the event from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Children will also get to enjoy free grilled hot dogs, a bounce house and face painting as part of the day, and have an opportunity to gather free supplies.
Tomorrow is also the final day to purchase raffle tickets to help out with the cost of purchasing additional supplies, with a gift basket full of goodies from participating businesses and the grand prize.
For just $5 each, local residents have a chance at a $350 gift basket that includes hair and nail services from F.H.F. Hair Design along with Waffle House merchandise.
Find tickets at either the salon or the restaurant for sale now.
Those interested in more information and to make an appointment ahead of time can call 678-901-0643.