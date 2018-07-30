Want to head back to school with a brand new hairdo?
On Tuesday, local residents who need help with haircuts at F.H.F. Hair Design in Cedartown ahead of going back into the classroom later this week.
Owner Hal Floyd is offering up free haircuts for youth 6 to 18 years old from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Appointments are requested for those who want to participate, and can be made by calling 678-901-0643.
The 8th annual event at the salon at 305 Main St., Cedartown will also feature bounce houses for youth and free hot dogs.