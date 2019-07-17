A local back to school drive will be held July 28 in honor of gun violence victim, Dadrian “Wade” Cummings who was killed along with three others in the Jan. 24 shootings in Rockmart.
Located at Zion Hill Baptist Church at 838 Martin Luther King Drive, the event will last from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. The school supplies giveaway will begin at 7 p.m.
The event is being chaired by Cumming’s older sister, Amber Jackson, to commemorate what his family and friends call “Wade’s Day”, the monthly anniversary of his passing.
Jackson decided to celebrate this month by throwing the back to school drive, continuing a generous tradition the siblings shared.
Jackson said, “A lot of people don’t know, but every year my brother and I donated to a child for back to school.”
She is asking for supplies such as backpacks, lunchboxes, pencils, paper, binders, or anything else school related. As well, they are seeking donations of bottled waters, hot dogs and buns, chips, and juices.
Jackson said, “I can’t do it alone so I’m reaching out to you, let’s put all the Long Live Wade’s in action. Let’s really keep him living through us.”
For further information please contact Amber Jackson at 770-546-8415.