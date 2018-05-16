Local residents have a choice to make by the end of next Tuesday. Who do they want to represent them on the school board, for a Polk County Commission seat, and in statewide offices? The choices Polk County makes now can shape the future to come. To better help voters understand who everyone is on the board, we’re providing some brief profiles of local candidates in contested races. We’ll have more information on those who are running unopposed, or who will face a challenge in November later on this week.
Former teacher and Board of Education District 1 candidate Robert Furr has already experienced a strange race for the open school board seat.
When he qualified back in March, the retired teacher and U.S. Army and Army National Guard veteran had no idea that by the next month, he’d be fighting to stay in the race. But that’s what happened, and following a Board of Elections decision to disqualify him from the race, he was reinstated back onto the ballot by a reversal handed down by Tallapoosa Circuit Superior Court Judge.
Throughout that turbulence, Furr’s message has always been the same. He said his goal back in March was to end “abuses that have been taking place in the school board. I want to work to make the school board run more like a business.”
Furr, a veteran educator at Cedartown and Rockmart high schools, is running for the first time for a local seat.
He taught all grades at the high school level for 30 years between Cedartown and Rockmart, and also served for 21 years in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard. He retired from service in the military in 2002.
Furr said both previously and in his Candidate Q&A that his goal is to seek fiscal responsibility, and to ensure that he seeks to be legal, ethical, moral, honest and fair.