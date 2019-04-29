Atlanta Crime Stoppers is partnering with a local police department in efforts to reduce crime in Polk County.
The Aragon Police Department recently announced a partnership with Atlanta Crime Stoppers that will allow citizens to anonymously report crimes, and should any shared information to lead to an arrest, tips could receive up to $2,000 rewards.
Those interested in submitting a tip can call 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org to provide information digitally. Information about both criminals and crimes are welcome, but the information must help solve a case before a reward is issued.
“I contacted Atlanta Crime Stoppers,” Officer Christian Cruz said. “We don't have an anonymous tip line here. I think it's important to have a place that allows the citizens to contact us anonymously, and they can get paid for it. If the tip leads to an arrest, Atlanta Crime Stoppers pays for it- it doesn't come out of our budget. So we are now officially partnered with Atlanta Crime Stoppers.”
Since being created in 2007, Atlanta Crime Stoppers has assisted over 100 police departments and federal agencies, solved more than 1,700 crimes, taken over 1,300 dangerous criminals off the streets, and approved over $1,000,000 in rewards.
The organization also takes donations, so those looking to help out can do so by http://www.atlantapolicefoundation.org/programs/crime-stoppers/.