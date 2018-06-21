- PSD won’t get visit from review team again until 2023
Local schools are good for their accreditation for the next five years after a visit from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS) during the past months.
Their five-year district accreditation review was held during the first week of February, and during the June school board meeting each principal got to take back to their campus a certificate proclaiming they met the requirements and met improvement goals.
“The Engagement Review Team members gather information based upon the school and district’s written report, observations at the schools and interviews of administrators, teachers, students, parents and community members,” Superintendent Laurie Atkins said.
She added they won’t have to come again until 2023.
Atkins also added that during their review, the team who came to assess Polk School District left positive comments about the performance of local schools following their visit.
“The system’s classrooms are consistently well managed, supportive and marked by high levels of respect between and among students and staff. Leaders, staff, and stakeholders clearly articulated a commitment to ensuring high expectations and high quality instruction for all students,” the report stated according to Atkins. “The equally strong commitment of leaders and staff to continuous improvement gives the team great confidence that the Engagement Review process will be effectively used in support of the system’s mission to provide a “quality, well-rounded education to prepare each student for the next stage of his or her life.”
SACS is one of six organizations across the country that provides accreditation for schools and colleges in the southeast. Within the region there are 13,000 schools it assesses on a five-year basis. It has been around since 1895.