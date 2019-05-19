The Polk School District took a moment out to honor one student who has truly made the most of every day of her time in the classroom.
During the May 16 Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Laurie Atkins invited Ashlyn Jay to come up and be recognized for doing something that no other student has accomplished in a long time: perfect attendance through 13 years of school.
“She has accomplished something very extraordinary,” Atkins said. “Something I wish more and more can do. Even our adults in Polk School District.”
Jay was greeted with applause for her accomplishment of not missing a single day of school from the first time she was dropped off at Kindergarten through to her final days as a senior with the Class of 2019.
She received a certificate for her efforts and the chance to take a photo with Atkins and School Board Chair Bernard Morgan.