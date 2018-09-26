Everyone is well aware of how horrible it is to get the flu.
No one needs a lecture about the aches and pains, the fevers and chills, the upset stomach and all the other symptoms that can last for days on end when people contract a virus and it takes root.
Yet for those who have immune systems that will be further weakened by the flu, the potential for final consequences are real and close enough to home to cause concern.
That’s why officials like Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier are deadly serious when it comes to making sure that local residents are getting their flu vaccinations early.
“I strongly encourage everyone to get a flu vaccination as early as they can,” Brazier said. “The CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) is estimating that the coming flu season is going to consist of 2 to 3 types of the flu that will be prevalent this coming season, which will be available via one vaccine.”
He said he is hoping that a predicted “rough flu season” won’t come about, especially after a 2017-18 season that saw six people die from flu-related issues.
Brazier said it wasn’t specifically flu that took the lives of those who died, but instead the follow-on infections like bi-lateral pneumonia, which then turned to septic shock and organ failure.
He added that it doesn’t matter how young or old an individual is, the flu can strike all and become a mortal threat if left unattended. Vaccines therefore are vital to protect the individual, and everyone else.
One place where people can get a vaccination without too much hassle right now is the Polk County Health Department.
The facility at 125 East Ware Street, Cedartown, is now offering flu vaccines, but they are asking people to call ahead for an appointment at 770-749-2270.
“We ask that people schedule an appointment for their convenience, but we will take walk-ins as schedules allow,” Polk County Health Department nurse manager Malindy Ely said. “We will also make home visits to give flu shots to the homebound and will schedule on-site flu-shot clinics for area business and industry. Please call the health department to schedule this.”
Ely agreed with Brazier’s assessment that now is a good time for people to consider getting vaccinated for the upcoming flu season.
“Get your flu vaccine as soon as it is available each year,” Ely said. “The health department has quadrivalent vaccine that provides broader protection against circulating flu viruses and high-dose influenza vaccine, which is more effective for persons 65 years of age and older.”
Ely says everyone six months and older should get a flu vaccine by the end of October, if possible. Flu season can start early, and it takes about two weeks after your vaccination for the full antibody effect to develop and provide flu protection.
That’s why it’s better to get vaccinated in September or early October before the flu season really kicks in.
“The flu shot will last through the flu season,” Ely says. “It’s never too early to get a flu shot, as we cannot accurately predict when the influenza season will begin, but it can be too late.” Flu season usually begins in October but can begin as early as September and last well into March. Peak flu season in Georgia usually occurs in late January and early February.
Who should get a flu vaccine? Everyone six months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season.
Vaccination to prevent influenza is particularly important for people who are at high risk of serious complication from influenza, including:
♦ Children younger than five, but especially children younger than two years,
♦ adults 65 years of age and older,
♦ pregnant women and women up to two weeks postpartum,
♦ residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, and
♦ people who have medical conditions including asthma, chronic lung disease, heart disease, diabetes, etc.
It is especially important to get the flu vaccine if you, someone you live with, or someone you care for is at high risk of complications from flu.
It’s also recommended that pregnant women get a flu vaccine during any trimester of their pregnancy. There's added value to the seasonal flu vaccine for pregnant women, too. Not only does it protect them against the flu, it also protects their newborn infants, for up to the first few months of life at least, at a time when infants are too young to receive the vaccine themselves.
Acceptable payment methods include cash, credit-and-debit cards, Medicare, and Medicaid. Private insurance can be billed for certain services. Clients may call the health department at 770-749-2270 for pricing information.
Other pharmacies and private primary care facilities also have flu shots available. Check out this story online for a list of places to check out for vaccinations ahead of the full start of the flu season.