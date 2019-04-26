Rockmart High School students and art lovers from around the community gathered to celebrate and honor those selected with the best work from the second annual Legacy Gala.
Artwork from the second annual student show at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center Gallery is still on display through the end of the week, so there's one final chance to go see art from the spring show featuring several students at Rockmart High School.
The Rockmart Kiwanis Club honored Daniela Leon with a first place prize, Alexis Williams for second and Valerie Williams with a third place prize. The trio are also competing in a statewide competition with their selected pieces that won in Rockmart at the Kiwanis State Art and Music Showcase in Albany for prize and scholarships.
The show ends on May 3 without the trio of winning pieces, with the gallery open from Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment.