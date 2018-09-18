Entries are being taken now for a pair of contests being put on with the help of the Polk County Farm Bureau, and local youth are encouraged to participate.
The annual art and essay contests were announced last week by Polk County Farm Bureau officials, and prizes are still to be awarded for top artists and writers localy with the added chance of comepting at a state level I store for winners.
In this year's art contest, the Farm Bureau is seeking high school studednts who like to create art and want to showcase their talents for the chance at a first place prize of $250 on the state level, plus runner's up to receive $150.
Ten district winners will receive $100 each.
The contest is open to all public, private and homeschool students in 9th through 12th grades. Finished artwork must be on 8.5 x 11-inch white paper and should be created in the colors black, white and gray. Contestants may use a variety of media to create their artwork including graphite, charcoal, pastel, chalk, colored pencil, pen-and-ink, ballpoint pen or mixed media appropriate for printing. The artwork should be camera ready. Only one entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Previous state winners are not eligible.
Polk County Farm Bureau encourages students to enter the contest. The winner of the Polk County Farm Bureau Art Contest will receive $50 first place and $25 second and third place.
“The purpose of the Farm Bureau Art Contest is to encourage students to creatively explore Georgia agriculture and increase their knowledge of the contributions it makes to our lives. Georgia farmers produce a wide variety of crops and livestock including poultry, beef cattle, dairy, cotton, peanuts, timber, pecans, blueberries and many other fruits and vegetables,” said James Casey, Polk County Farm Bureau president. “Between the crops Georgia farmers grow and the jobs agriculture creates to harvest, process and transport these crops, agriculture contributed $73.3 billion to Georgia’s $972 billion economy in 2016.”
Drawings will be judged on 1) how well the artwork represents modern agriculture found in Polk County or Georgia and 2) artistic merit. To enter the contest, students should contact the Polk County Farm Bureau for an official entry form and contest rules or visit www.gfb.ag/artcontest. All entries must be received at the Polk County Farm Bureau office by February 22, 2019.
The Polk County Farm Bureau Art Contest winner will be entered in the Georgia Farm Bureau GFB District #3 competition. The district winner will receive a cash prize of $100. The ten GFB district winners will compete for the state prize of $250 cash. Two runners-up will each receive $150 cash. All entries must be officially submitted by the Polk County Farm Bureau to the Georgia Farm Bureau home office.
For the essay contest, writers are being asked to submit to a interesting challenge as well.
“What would happen if there were no farmers or ranchers?”
That's what the Farm Bureau is asking middle school students to answer in this year's essay contest.
The Polk County Farm Bureau encourages 6th, 7th and 8th grade students to enter the 2019 Georgia Farm Bureau Middle School Essay Contest. The contest is open to students attending public or private schools and homeschooled children. Students may enter in the county in which they live or attend school but not both.
The winner of the Polk County Farm Bureau Essay Contest will receive $50 for first place, $25 for second and third place winners.
“Farmers and ranchers grow the food we eat, cotton and wool to clothe us, and timber for our houses. But did you know agricultural commodities are also used to make books, cosmetics, medicine, sports equipment and many other products?” Casey said.
“By participating in the annual Farm Bureau Middle School Essay Contest, we hope students will learn about the many contributions farmers make to their daily lives.”
To enter the contest, students should contact the Polk County Farm Bureau for an entry form and contest rules or visit www.gfb.ag/essaycontest .
All entries must be received at the Polk County Farm Bureau office by February 22, 2019. All essay entries must be officially submitted by the Polk County Farm Bureau to the Georgia Farm Bureau home office.
The Polk County Farm Bureau Essay Contest winner will be entered in the Georgia Farm Bureau District #3 competition. The district winner will receive a cash prize of $100. The ten GFB district winners will compete for the state prize of $150 cash. Previous state winners are not eligible.
Essays will be judged on how well the essay topic is addressed, adherence to standard English grammar rules, and use of primary and secondary sources for research pertaining to essay topic referenced in the essay.
Teachers can access lesson plans for 6th through 8th grade students that accompanies this essay question at www.gfb.ag/19essaylessonplan .
Both contests are sponsored by Georgia Farm Bureau and coordinated by the Georgia Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee.
For students in the art contest, one additional note: they must be willing to allow Georgia Farm Bureau to reprint copies of their drawings. The winning artwork becomes the property of Georgia Farm Bureau and will be printed in a calendar distributed by Georgia Farm Bureau to promote agriculture.
For more information, contact the Polk County Farm Bureau office at 770-748-5641.