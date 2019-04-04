CEDARTOWN - A vacant home on Shiloh Road that burned at the start of April is now the focus of an investigation by local and state authorities, according to a press release from the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office.
The Atlanta-based office reported that a 7 a.m. fire on Monday, April 1 was alleged to have been caused by arson, and they are seeking help in finding a suspect in the case.
“The residence was located at 933 Shiloh Road in Cedartown, Georgia. It was determined the fire originated in the kitchen area of the home,” said Safety Fire Commissioner Jim Beck in the release
The structure was completely destroyed the blaze and a canine investigation revealed the use of ignitable liquids. The residence was not connected with utilities at the time of the fire.
Beck is asking anyone with knowledge about this fire to call the Arson Hotline at 1‐800‐282‐5804. Rewards are offered of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s). Calls are taken 24 hours a day and callers can choose to remain anonymous.
The Polk County Fire Department assisted with this investigation.