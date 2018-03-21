An area student is getting a chance to see a side of the world few from Polk County ever get to experience through a YMCA-based leadership program.
Jayden Frieson will be on her way to South Africa as part of a teen leadership team this summer via the YMCA of Metro Atlanta’s Global Service Leadership Program.
She’ll be part of an outreach program setup with the Soweto YMCA program located just outside of Johannesburg with the idea in mind of providing a cultural exchange between the two programs from different countries, and to also provide additional volunteer help in communities while on the trip.
Those interested in learning more or providing a donation to the program can find this story online for a link the YMCA’s program page.