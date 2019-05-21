Area students from Northwest Georgia who did well academically were honored with scholarships from the 7th District Masonic Convention in recent weeks.
The area convention members were able to honor more than three dozen students with $38,000 of scholarships handed out during an event at the Polk County College and Career Academy's HON Community room earlier in May. Those included both graduating high school seniors and college students already enrolled in undergraduate studies.
Masons from Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cobb, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield Counties provided donations to fund the scholarships, which totaled $1,000 for each recipient.