Aragon's youth were once again put in a spotlight thanks to Kids' Day, and while everyone was welcome to attend.
The real treat came to those 16 and under, who spent the day winning prizes, eating food, fishing at the pond, and much more.
Anna Streetman was selected as this year's Mayor of the Day, and her first order of business was for everyone to have fun.
Locals had little trouble following her orders thanks to the many festivities, and there was plenty of fish to catch since the pond had been closed prior to the event.
Numerous bicycles and other prizes were given out throughout the day, and even the massive turnout couldn't eat all the food offered.
The June 2 event marked the 27th Aragon Kids' Day, and there are many more to come.
The Aragon Masonic Lodge 513 holds the event annually, and the city offers the Mill Pond as the venue. The Masonic Lodge is the organizational unit for the Free Masons.
The group's basic purpose is to 'make better men out of good men,' and local members can often be spotted collecting charity or helping the community.
Those interested in the group can visit http://www.masonic-lodges.com/masons.html.