An Aragon woman remained in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, and a Rockmart man was jailed on DUI charges following a head-on collision in Polk County earlier in the week.
Georgia State Patrol reported that around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday they were called out to the scene of the collision to begin their investigation that occurred earlier that morning. They found a 1998 Toyota Tacoma having struck a late model Ford Edge after the truck drifted over the center lane.
Local police and emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene and immediately called for the driver of the Ford Edge, Tamala Wilson of Aragon, to be airlifted out of the county for immediate treatment.
A county official who is following her treatment but wished not to be named said that she underwent a first round of surgery on Tuesday, and was still recovering as of Wednesday night in the Grady Memorial Hospital's Surgical ICU. She will likely need another surgery, the official said.
GSP officers arrested the driver of the truck, Clint Daniel Waddell of Rockmart, with charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving and driving on the wrong side of the roadway.
Waddell was released from jail on a $3,672 bond.